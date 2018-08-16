Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Two hospitalised after multi-car crash on busy Rocky bridge

Shayla Bulloch
16th Aug 2018 7:10 AM

UPDATE 8am: TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a multi-car crash on a busy city bridge this morning.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said two patients were transported in a stable condition to hospital.

Crews have now left the scene.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash on a busy Rockhampton bridge this morning as peak hour traffic begins.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lane of Neville Hewitt Bridge, Rockhampton around 6.50am to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicate one person is still inside a vehicle complaining of chest pain.

There are no other serious injuries.

Avoid the area if possible.

