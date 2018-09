Fire crews are still on the scene at a blaze in North Rockhampton.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have attended a blaze at a Kawana residence in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Three crews were called to a Werriby St address at 3.30pm where they established fire breaks to distinguish the fire which was one hectare in size.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was in "an area of mulch”.

The crews are still on the scene working to contain the fire.

More to follow.