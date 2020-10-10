Menu
Fire crews have attended a second house fire at North Rockhampton in a 24-hour period.
Crews attend second North Rocky house fire in 24hrs

kaitlyn smith
10th Oct 2020 3:26 PM
EMERGENCY services have this afternoon attended their second house fire at North Rockhampton in a 24-hour period.

The blaze reportedly broke out at an Alexandra St and Main St property at Park Avenue around 1.20pm.

It is understood the fire first took hold of the kitchen.

However, the extent of damage to the property is unknown.

A QFES spokesman confirmed crews arrived a short time later, successfully extinguishing the blaze.

It is believed no persons were inside the address at the time.

