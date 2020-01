Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have eight crews en route.

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have eight crews en route.

Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in Parkhurst.

It is understood one QRFS crew in already on site and urban crews have been asked to attend.

The fire is in bushland on the corner of Norman Rd and Boundary Rd.

Queensland police have been tasked to the fire and it is believed it has jumped Norman road

More to come.