Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

CREWS are battling a large fire north of Rockhampton this morning burning across acreage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Plentiful Creek Rd at The Caves around 11am to reports of a large grass fire burning across a "few acres of land".

Crews are back burning to try and contain the fire.

No property is under threat.

More to come.