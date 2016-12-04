Crews battle multiple wildfires

MULTIPLE crews are working to contain several wildfires near the Carnarvon Gorge (north of Roma).

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) are on the scene and will be conducting back-burning operations with landowners in the Moolayember section of the National Park.

The fires pose no threat to properties at this time.

Vehicles travelling between Injune and Rolleston, between the Wallaroo Range and Mulcahys Road turnoff, may be affected by smoke today.

Smoke hazard signs are in place but motorists are urged to be vigilant, travel according to conditions and be aware that fire crews will be working and patrolling the fire along sections of the highway.

Residents may be affected by smoke throughout today and should shut windows and doors.

If you are suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.