Crews battle seventh CQ fire in string of blazes this week

FIRE crews have battled two more Central Queensland fires overnight in a string of blazes totalling to seven in one week.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded around 8pm to two separate fires just 200m from each other west of Rockhampton in the Alton Downs area.

A spokesperson from QFES said crews were called to a fire on Mulchi Nine Mile Rd and another on Alton Down Nine Mile Rd just hours after a previous fire was burning on Fairy Bower Rd.

These two fires are the latest in a number of blazes that have caught alight since May 21 with all now being notified to police.

The spokesperson said although no cause of any of the fires had been confirmed, all blazes were "being looked at as there has been so many in the same area in a short space of time".

Crews battled the large fires until they were controlled around 10.45pm last night.

More crews were out patrolling the area this morning as a precaution.

STRING OF FIRES THIS WEEK

PINK LILY FIRE- May 21

Several crews attended a grass fire on Nine Mile Rd around 6.30pm on Monday night before going into action.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was under control by 7.20pm but crews were "talking about coming out again today to discuss possible investigation".

GRACEMERE, May 21

Another fire in Gracemere kept crews busy on Monday afternoon with more than 150m of roadside alight.

The spokeswoman said crews were called to the area just before 1pm where "a lot of smoke was seen in the area".

A tree was also engulfed in flames before crews controlled the blaze around 2.50pm.

NINE MILE CREEK RD- May 22

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fire "burning not contained on all sides" at Nine Mile Creek Rd at around 3.15pm Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson from QFES said six crews fought the fire until around 8.45pm using back burns along the side of the highway.

Fire crews liaised with landowners after it was contained and monitored the fire overnight.

CAPRICORN HWY- May 22

Further north, another grass fire caught alight off the Capricorn Highway.

Fire crews were called to a grass fire near Gracemere Stanwell Industrial Precinct Rd and Boongary Rd around 11pm on Tuesday night.

The spokeswoman said two crews attended the fire which was deemed to have "no threat" and it was controlled around 11.40pm.

FAIRY BOWER RD- May 26

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report crews were called to Fairy Bower Rd around 12.21pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a large grass fire spanning 100m long.

Three Rural Fire Service crews from Alton Downs were on scene "dampening down" the blaze which burned for around two hours before crews contained it at 2.20pm.

