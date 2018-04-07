Crews called to fire at historic Lockyer Valley resort

NEARLY 100 people have been evacuated from an iconic Lockyer Valley resort after a fire this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said eight or nine crews were at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale on Grandchester Mount Mort Road, Grandchester.

Thought to have started as a kitchen fire at around 4.10pm, the spokeswoman said crews were continuing to fight the blaze at 5.45pm.

The spokeswoman said it was unclear at this stage how much of the resort had been damaged.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said all 77 guests and 18 staff had been evacuated and were accounted for.

"Everyone's safe and well. No one was in the building when the fire started," she said.

"SES are bringing blankets for the elderly at the moment."

No-one was injured and the accommodation was not affected by the blaze. However, it is not known whether guests will be able to remain at the retreat.

Hidden Vale is the flagship property in the Spicers group of eight resorts, owned by Fligth Centre founder Graham Turner and his wife Jude.

"The restaurant has burnt down," Mr Turner said. "All I know is there was some sort of combustible event in the kitchen ceiling.

"There was no-one hurt thank goodness and 90 per cent of the property is still in tact."

The restaurant is part of the homestead built in the 1930s when the original building was lost in a blaze.