Fire crews attended a residence at Jarman St, Yeppoon, on Tuesday afternoon where there was a rubbish fire at the rear of a house. FILE PHOTO.

FIRE-FIGHTERS were called to a Jarman St house at Yeppoon on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire units attended at 1.40pm after Triple Zero calls were received.

Initial reports suggested smoke could be seen coming from a residence.

The QFES spokeswoman said there was a rubbish fire at the rear of the house, which was extinguished by the time fire-fighters arrived.