Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to traffic crashes at Rockhampton and Gracemere in a short space of time on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO.
News

Crews called to crashes at Rocky, Gracemere

Darryn Nufer
22nd Dec 2020 12:31 PM
UPDATE: 12.20pm: Paramedics have assessed five patients at two separate multi-vehicle crashes at Rockhampton and Gracemere on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were no injuries to four people involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash at the corner of Derby and Denison streets, Rockhampton, about 11.40am.

He said one man in his 70s was encapsulated initially but was not injured.

The QAS spokesman said there were also no injuries from a two-vehicle collision on McLaughlin St, Gracemere, at the same time.

He said one patient was assessed at the scene but had declined transport to hospital.

INITIAL: Two separate multi-vehicle crashes at Rockhampton and Gracemere have kept emergency services busy on Tuesday morning.

About 11.40am, Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Derby and Denison streets, Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggested it was a “T-bone” collision and one person was trapped in one of the vehicles.

At the same time as the Rockhampton crash, a QAS crew came across a two-vehicle smash on McLaughlin St, Gracemere.

More to come.

