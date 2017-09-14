29°
News

Crews clean up after fuel tanker rolls at Byfield

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Michelle Gately
by

3.50PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are helping to clean up after a fuel tanker crashed and overturned at Byfield.

A spokesperson for the QFES said there were no reported signs of fire and the driver was out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

A man was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

3.10PM: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a crash, where a fuel tanker has reportedly rolled.

The crash was reported about 2.50pm at Byfield, near the intersection between Byfield Rd and Childs Rd.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed two trucks were headed to the scene, but had not yet arrived.

Initial reports suggested people were out of the vehicle, but it was leaking fuel.

