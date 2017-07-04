Crews clear up at Allenstown crash

A crash at the corner of Larnach St and Upper DAwson Rd, Allenstown

11AM: A SPOKESPERSON for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed no on was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash this morning.

2 car crash: 2 car crash Upper Dawson Rd and Larnach St.

9AM: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Allenstown this morning.

Initial reports suggested one of the vehicles may be on fire, however a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said all patients were out of the cars and appeared to have no injuries.

The crash happened about 8.50am on the corner of Larnach St and Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown.