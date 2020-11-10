Crews continue to fight recycling plant blaze

A FIRE continues to burn at a Rockhampton recycling plant.

Three fire crews are now at the Wade Street plant in Parkhurst, mainly breaking down rubbish and dampening the area.

Altogether, 13 crews attended the site of the blaze, which started about 9.30 last night.

All persons were accounted for and nobody was injured.

The building in question, containing plastic and paper, was extensively damaged.

A loader is being used to remove material and debris.

Paramedics were on standby during the night, but were not, in the end, needed.

Police are present and will investigate the cause of the fire after it has been completely extinguished.