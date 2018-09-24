Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews have defeated a blaze in North Rockhampton.
Fire crews have defeated a blaze in North Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK150917cfire4
News

Crews defeat blaze in North Rockhampton

24th Sep 2018 4:10 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have attended a blaze at a Kawana residence in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Three crews were called to a Werriby St address at 3.30pm where they established fire breaks to distinguish the fire which was one hectare in size.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was in "an area of mulch”.

The crews are still on the scene working to contain the fire.

More to follow.

UPDATE 5:50PM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said two fire crews are still on the scene of a grass fire in North Rockhampton which has been distinguished.

The blaze occurred earlier this afternoon in the vicinity of Werriby, Corio and Sturt Sts in Kawana.

It was revealed by QFES earlier this afternoon crews used fire breaks to put out the blaze which was located in "an area of mulch”.

blaze kawana north rockhampton queensland fire and emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: High-risk intersection set for safety crackdown

    premium_icon REVEALED: High-risk intersection set for safety crackdown

    Community DRIVERS beware! Find out where the latest cameras will be installed in Rocky.

    Coast students get hands dirty to protect environment

    premium_icon Coast students get hands dirty to protect environment

    Environment OVER 40 high school students took challenge for the good of the land

    Canavan gives Adani protesters a Serena serve

    premium_icon Canavan gives Adani protesters a Serena serve

    Business Activists' radical plan to stop CQ's multibillion-dollar coal mines

    Local Partners