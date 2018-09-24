Crews defeat blaze in North Rockhampton

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have attended a blaze at a Kawana residence in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Three crews were called to a Werriby St address at 3.30pm where they established fire breaks to distinguish the fire which was one hectare in size.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was in "an area of mulch”.

The crews are still on the scene working to contain the fire.

More to follow.

UPDATE 5:50PM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said two fire crews are still on the scene of a grass fire in North Rockhampton which has been distinguished.

The blaze occurred earlier this afternoon in the vicinity of Werriby, Corio and Sturt Sts in Kawana.

It was revealed by QFES earlier this afternoon crews used fire breaks to put out the blaze which was located in "an area of mulch”.