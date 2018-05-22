Crews discuss 'possible investigation' for overnight fire

FIRE crews will decide whether one of multiple fires yesterday were suspicious as they head back to the scene in Pink Lily this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services tackled two separate fires between 1pm yesterday afternoon and late last night on Nine Mild Rd and Fairy Bower Rd near Gracemere.

Several crews attended a grass fire on Nine Mile Rd around 6.30pm on Monday night before going into action.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was under control by 7.20pm but crews were "talking about coming out again today to discuss possible investigation".

Another fire in Gracemere kept crews busy yesterday afternoon with more than 150m of roadside alight.

The spokeswoman said crews were called to the area just before 1pm where "a lot of smoke was seen in the area".

A tree was also engulfed in flames before crews controlled the blaze around 2.50pm.

There is no further investigation for this fire.

More to come.