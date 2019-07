FIRE: Crews repond to car fire north of Rocky

TWO fire crews have been dispatched to a car fire in Ogmore.

The car is on fire on the corner of Lawrence Rd and Ogmore Rd.

The Queensland Fire Emergency Service were called at 1.21pm.

There are concerns the fire has spread to nearby grass.

Paramedics have also been called to the scene.