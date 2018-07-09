Crews fighting a bushfire in Mount Morgan

Menu
vanessa jarrett
by
9th Jul 2018 1:31 PM

A BUSHFIRE is burning in Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Arthur Timms Lookout and Lowry Lane, Mount Morgan and Shamrock St, The Mine.

This fire broke out earlier today and there is no threat to property at this time.

Crews are undertaking backburning operations, and smoke may affect residents in Mount Morgan and surrounds.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

