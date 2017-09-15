Crews fighting seven fires in Rockhampton region

10.45AM: DRY conditions continue to cause havoc for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews as seven fires burn in the region.

Residents in nearby areas may be affected by smoke haze and are asked to close doors and windows and keep medications close by if suffering any respiratory conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Here's the latest from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services about ongoing fires in the region:

Mirrawena Ave, Farnborough: This fire was reported Thursday afternoon and Rural Fire crews spent the night back burning and putting in breaks. There are about seven crews on scene, however, there is no threat to property.

Fishing Creek Rd, Farnborough: Crews were called to this vegetation fire at about 10.15am. One crew is on scene, but there is little information about the state of the fire.

Barmaryee: There's one crew at the scene of this contained vegetation fire and it's understood Livingstone Shire Council are assisting.

Shoalwater Bay: There are three fires burning in the Shoalwater Bay area. A QFES spokesperson said the fires had been burning since August and would continue to burn, across an estimated 38,000ha, for some time. Crews have established fire perimeters and continue to monitor them.

Byfield: Crews are back burning and establishing control lines.