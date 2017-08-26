Crews get 'substantial' blaze west of Rocky under control

3.25pm: A 'SUBSTANTIAL' grass fire near Dalma is now under control and will continue to be monitored.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said three rural crews and one urban were needed to bring the fire under control.

1.45PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a large grass fire near Dalma.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was "substantial” and crews were responding.

They said no structures were under threat.

Crews that have reached the grass fire are working on putting in breaks.

The fire is understood to have a front of between 1km and 1.5km.