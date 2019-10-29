Vegetation is being cleared along Emu Park Rd to reduce the risk of bushfires.

Vegetation is being cleared along Emu Park Rd to reduce the risk of bushfires.

VEGETATION is being cleared and rubbish removed along Emu Park Road to reduce the risk of bushfire and improve visibility for motorists.

Member for Keppel and assistant education Minister, Brittany Lauga said work started earlier this month with maintenance crews concentrating efforts between Nerimbera and Emu Park.

“Once finished, road crews will move to Yeppoon Road and work backwards to Rockhampton,” Ms Lauga said.

Ms Lauga said transport and main roads crews were disappointed to find so much rubbish dumped along the road.

“It’s disappointing to hear of the amount of rubbish dumped … crews have collected everything from car tyres to fast food wrappers, empty gas bottles and full plastic bags of residential waste,” Ms Lauga said.

“Once collected, this rubbish needs to be taken to a waste facility and responsibly disposed, which costs taxpayers money and time.

“Every dollar we spend on rubbish collection and disposal is one less dollar we could put toward infrastructure upgrades in Central Queensland.

“Please dispose of your rubbish responsibly at a waste facility, not by the roadside.”

Ms Lauga said speed restrictions and traffic control would be in place during the vegetation clearing to ensure the safety of motorists and workers.

“I encouraged motorists using Emu Park Road and Yeppoon Road to be patient and drive safely while vegetation maintenance is underway,” Ms Lauga said.

Works are expected to be completed by early December.