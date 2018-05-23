Crews on scene at 3-car crash on busy Rocky road

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a crash on a busy Rockhampton road in peak traffic this morning.

Initial reports indicate crews were called to the three-vehicle crash on Moores Creek Rd around 7.40am this morning.

While the exact location of the crash is still unclear, reports indicate the crash is close to Stockland Rockhampton.

It is unclear what direction of traffic the crash occurred in but three cars are reportedly "nose to tail".

People involved in the crash suffered no injuries and were walking around when crews arrived on scene.