Dead rat may have caused Bilo kitchen fire
UPDATE (2.51PM): A QAS spokeswoman said no patients required transport to Biloela Hospital and no fire was reported at the residence.
A QFES spokesman said there were unconfirmed reports the smoke may have been caused by a rat that was caught in the appliance.
ORIGINAL (2.35PM): FIRE and emergency services are currently on scene at a kitchen fire in Biloela.
Crews were called to Biloela-Callide Road about 2.30pm.
It is believed the fire was caused by smoke coming from a kitchen stove.
More to come.