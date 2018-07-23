Crews on scene at roll-over on CQ highway

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a roll-over on a Central Queensland highway.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle rolled on the Burnett Hwy, near Walterhall around 12.45pm.

A motorist reportedly came across the single-vehicle crash and called emergency services.

The driver of the car was out of the vehicle when crews arrived and was the only person involved in the crash.

Queensland Police Service are also on scene.

The car is allegedly off the road and not causing any delays.

More to come.