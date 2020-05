Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a structure fire in Emu Park last night at about 6.15pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when fire crews arrived at the corner of Pelican and Hartley Streets, the fire had “self-extinguished”.

Crews then worked to ventilate the property.

Queensland ambulance crews we also called to the scene but did not need to take anyone to hospital.

It is understood the damage was minimal.