A VEHICLE could be seen engulfed in flames this morning on the side of the Scenic Highway, south of Yeppoon.

At about 4.30am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to reports of a vehicle fire at Lammermoor.

One crew attended, along with police. No persons were located at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 5.05am.

Police are investigating and believe the fire was intentionally lit.