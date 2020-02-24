Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire reportedly broke out inside the bathroom at the Fraser Rd home just after 6am.
The fire reportedly broke out inside the bathroom at the Fraser Rd home just after 6am. Stuart Cumming
Breaking

Crews rush to hinterland house fire

Ashley Carter
by
24th Feb 2020 7:18 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been assessed by paramedics after a fire broke out inside a Beerwah home this morning.

Two firefighting crews, police and paramedics were called to the Fraser Rd home just after 6am after the blaze reportedly started in the bathroom, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

When crews arrived smoke was issuing from the single-storey home but the building was not fully involved. The blaze was out by about 6.35am and firefighters remained to ventilate the house.

Three people were assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Paramedics remain on standby while firefighters make the area safe.

The QFES spokesman said a fire investigation unit had been requested.

More to come.

beerwah fraser rd house fire queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government locked in waiting game with GKI investors

        premium_icon Government locked in waiting game with GKI investors

        News ‘The Government remains committed to doing everything it can to ensure this valuable site is used to the best benefit of Queenslanders’

        Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Man crashes into parked trailer in North Rocky suburb

        Breaking Two vehicles and a trailer have been damaged during an early morning collision.

        COURT: 45 people to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 45 people to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court...

        News See the full list of people appearing in Magistrates court today

        MORNING REWIND: Our top five stories from the last week

        MORNING REWIND: Our top five stories from the last week

        News Catch up on what made headlines last week.