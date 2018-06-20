Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd about 10km west of Dalby.
The scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd about 10km west of Dalby. Michael Doyle
Breaking

One airlifted, detour in place around Warrego Highway crash

Tara Miko
by
20th Jun 2018 10:35 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM

UPDATE, NOON: One person is being airlifted from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby.

A police spokesman said the person was being airlifted by helicopter from the scene of the crash reported about 10.20am.

All emergency services remain at the incident site about 10km west of Dalby near the intersection of the Yarralla Wheat Rd.

Diversions are in place along Dalby Kogan Rd and delays are expected for vehicles unable to re-route through the detour.

The scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby.
The scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby. Michael Doyle

11AM: Police have closed the Warrego Highway west of Dalby due to a serious two-vehicle crash.

Traffic will be diverted to the Old Warrego Highway on the Dalby Kogan Rd is both directions.

Multiple emergency services crews are at the scene of the crash believed to involve a car and truck at the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd.

The Forensic Crash Unit is en route to the crash scene.

INITIAL, 10.35AM: Emergency services are responding to a serious traffic crash on the Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided on the highway near the intersection of the Yarralla Wheat Rd west of Dalby.

Reports indicate at least one person in trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

The crash was reported to authorities about 10.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services from Toowoomba are responding to the incident along with Dalby crews, Queensland Ambulance paramedics and police.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

dalby editors picks queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba traffic traffic crash western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mining jobs boom on the back of skills shortage

    premium_icon Mining jobs boom on the back of skills shortage

    News MINING companies have started a race for workers with an industry survey showing more than half expect to increase their workforce this year and 13 per cent were...

    Man winched to safety off the Central Queensland coast

    Man winched to safety off the Central Queensland coast

    Breaking The 44-year-old male had been ill for more than 36 hours.

    BREAKING: Police carry out early morning drug raids in Rocky

    BREAKING: Police carry out early morning drug raids in Rocky

    Breaking Two homes are being searched by police

    Escapee found dumped on roadside to be charged

    premium_icon Escapee found dumped on roadside to be charged

    Crime Dramatic day ends in arrest of Levi James Brown

    Local Partners