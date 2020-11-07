Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

ROAD TRAGEDY: Motorbike rider killed in campervan smash

Eden Boyd
Stuart Cumming
,
7th Nov 2020 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.30PM:

A man has died in a crash with a campervan on a Coast road that has been closed while police investigate.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a motorcycle rider had died and a 63-year-old man who was driving another vehicle had suffered a cut to his left arm.

The spokeswoman said a 64-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain.
A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain. Eden Boyd

Sunshine Coast police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said it looked like speed was a factor in the crash but the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

A policeman on scene also confirmed the rider had been killed in a "gruesome" crash.

He said the road would be closed for some time.

EARLIER:

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious Sunshine Coast crash involving a motorcycle and a campervan.

Crews were called to Black Mountain at 1.45pm and were working with a patient soon after arrival.

The crash has occurred on Blanckensee Rd near Black Mountain Range Rd.

More to come.

black mountain campervan crash motorcycle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First-timers excited to be part of CQ touch carnival

        Premium Content First-timers excited to be part of CQ touch carnival

        Sport BUMPER GALLERY: Check out the action from the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton.

        Students get creative to help the Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Students get creative to help the Great Barrier Reef

        Council News Yeppoon Reef Guardian students tackle the ongoing issue of littering near Figtree...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Dollar value added to CQ science-based projects

        Premium Content Dollar value added to CQ science-based projects

        News Round two of a funding initiative has been launched in which local organsisations...