Crews tackle more overnight fires as investigations continue

MULTIPLE fires burning around the region have kept fire crews alert over the last few days with more catching alight last night.

Crews were back on scene at a large fire off the Burnett Hwy this morning after battling the blaze last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fire "burning not contained on all sides" at Nine Mile Creek Rd at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson from QFES said six crews fought the fire until around 8.45pm last night using back burns along the side of the highway.

Fire crews liaised with landowners after it was contained and monitored the fire overnight.

Weather permitting, the spokeswoman said one crew would start more back burning operations to stop the fire as they arrived back on scene shortly before 6am.

The spokesperson could not confirm whether this fire was being investigated.

Further north, another grass fire caught alight off the Capricorn Highway.

Fire crews were called to a grass fire near Gracemere Stanwell Industrial Precinct Rd and Boongary Rd around 11pm.

The spokeswoman said two crews attended the fire which was deemed to have "no threat" and it was controlled around 11.40pm.

These fires come after previous grass fires in Pink Lily and Fairy Bower Rd yesterday, where investigations were "still ongoing" as to whether the Pink Lily fire was arson.

More details to come.