Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KEEP WATCH: Firefighters will continue monitoring a large bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain at Karara, south of Leyburn.
KEEP WATCH: Firefighters will continue monitoring a large bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain at Karara, south of Leyburn. Claudia Baxter
News

Crews to keep check on vegetation fire at Karara

Tara Miko
by
13th Nov 2018 3:45 PM

EMERGENCY SERVICES will conduct routine checks on a large vegetation fire burning in south-west Darling Downs over coming days.

The bushfire is well behind strong containment lines near Strathyre Rd and Nyora Rd at Karara, a small locality south of Leyburn.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised the fire was burning in an inaccessible area and posed no threat to properties, but cautioned residents to be aware of smoke in the area.

"Crews will continue to monitor the fire and smoke may affect Karara and surrounds," QFES said in a statement.

"If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by."

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

The vegetation fire began last Monday in the Stonehenge area around Stonehenge Rd, Glen Sannox Rd and Rabbit Fence Rd.

Multiple fire crews including the Rural Fire Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue units worked quickly to establish fire breaks and boost containment lines.

While the fire is under control, residents should phone 000 if properties are under threat.

bushfire darling downs queensland fire and emergency services southern downs toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Electrician risks his employees' jobs with steroids

    premium_icon Electrician risks his employees' jobs with steroids

    Crime Business owner had a stash of steroids, testosterone and ecstasy

    • 14th Nov 2018 4:00 AM
    What Livingstone's 2017-18 annual report revealed

    premium_icon What Livingstone's 2017-18 annual report revealed

    News Curious how much the mayor and councillors are paid?

    Man still in custody after Sunday night's destructive drive

    premium_icon Man still in custody after Sunday night's destructive drive

    Crime Man accused of ramming a Yeppoon car in the middle of the night

    Headline is not set

    premium_icon Headline is not set

    Golf Headline is not set

    Local Partners