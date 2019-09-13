How fire crews are still keeping Peregian safe

>> Premier visits Peregian as fire conditions worsen

>> Expert warns against vilifying accused Peregian arsonists

>> Devastating Peregian bushfire impact revealed

RURAL and urban fire crews will maintain a presence around the fire ground between Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach over the coming days to continue dampening down and to provide support and reassurance to traumatised communities.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Commander Bernie Massingham said the incident control centre at Peregian Springs would be maintained with a community recovery hub set up in Peregian Beach.

Eight rural crews will work inside the fire ground extinguishing logs and dampening down hot spots while two urban crews will be in and out of Peregian Beach streets to ensure homes and commercial properties remain safe and can return to as normal as possible.

Rural Fire Service officers take a break from battling a large bushfire at the northern end of the Sunshine Coast. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Commander Massingham said firefighters were being rotated in an attempt to get them back to normal sleep patterns before returning to the scene.

Temperatures will warm today to four degrees above average with warmer conditions continuing through the weekend.

"We have no individual area of concern throughout the Sunshine Coast zone," Commander Massingham said.

"It's very dry and hinterland and hilly, densely-populated areas around Buderim will be watched.

"Fire fighters will remain be vigilant in their own patches, take stock and be ready to respond."

The response to the Peregian blaze was in line with a weight of attack strategy already being labelled the swiftest in Queensland's firefighting history.

Photos View Photo Gallery

In the course of just a three-hour period the number of crews at the scene exploded from one truck to 115, leaving just three at stations across the entire region.

"It used to be one truck for 10 hours, now it's a 10-trucks for one-hour approach," Commander Massingham said.

"We try to get them under control as quickly as we can.

"There was so much residential property and commercial assets in the line of fire.

"There was no way we could stop it, but we could guide it.

"Each individual and crew where ever they were used tactics that were resourceful and came out on top.

"We pushed it away from homes and infrastructure and into open country.

"It was absolutely incredible."

Commander Massingham met yesterday with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Assistant Commissioners for Police and Fire Services who later toured the fire ground boundaries and then flew over it.