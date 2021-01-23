Crews work to contain Farnborough bushfire

The fire was said to pose no threat to property as at 12pm on Saturday. Photo: File

Fire crews attended a bushfire burning at Farmborough on Saturday afternoon.

It was burning near Fishing Creek Road and was blowing smoke towards Maryvale, Woodbury and Byfield.

Fire services said the fire posed no threat to property as at noon.

Firefighters contained the fire and worked to strengthen containment lines.

It was advised that nearby residents may be affected by smoke should close windows and doors.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they should Triple-0 immediately.