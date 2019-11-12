Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue operation is underway after a crane fall in Southbank. Picture: Brianna Travers
A rescue operation is underway after a crane fall in Southbank. Picture: Brianna Travers
News

Crews working to free driver after horror crane fall

by Brianna Travers
12th Nov 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A rescue operation is underway at a Southbank construction site following reports a crane operator has fallen.

Paramedics confirm they were called to the Kavanagh St worksite about 6.45am.

Fire trucks have been seen heading toward the site along City Road in Southbank.

Work has come to a halt at the Melbourne Square construction site.

The MFB and Ambulance Victoria are on scene including a MICA paramedic unit.

MFB confirmed they had specialist high angle rescue on scene.

An MFB spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 50s, had a fall of some description and had sustained head injuries.

"He has had a fall," an MFB spokesman said.

"Our crews will bring him down internally.

"It appears he may have been the crane driver.

"He needs medical attention."

Dozens of workers in Hi-vis vests are standing around watching the rescue mission.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
crane fall melbourne rescue crews

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad loses everything and now he has to face court

        premium_icon Dad loses everything and now he has to face court

        News Ryan Hodges saw the property he'd worked his entire life for go up in flames but instead of being allowed to fight the fires, he was placed in handcuffs.

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Kiwis proud of togetherness

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Kiwis proud of togetherness

        News Tuesdays with Jordie columnist Jordie Lynch shares her love of New Zealand and its...

        Fire threat persists Parts of Cap Coast remain evacuated while fires still spread Financial assistance is available for those impacted by fires

        premium_icon Fire threat persists Parts of Cap Coast remain evacuated while...

        News Parts of the Capricorn Coast remain evacuated while fires still burn. Read our full...

        Development permit on table

        premium_icon Development permit on table

        News The meeting will begin at 9am Tuesday at the council chambers.