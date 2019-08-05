Crews working to free students stuck in overpass lift

3.50PM: CREWS are working to open the doors of a lift at the pedestrian overpass on Yaamba Rd after eight students became trapped earlier this afternoon.

Reports indicate the doors cannot be opened manually so fire rescue crews are working to open the door another way.

It is understood the students are all safe and well, with reports from the scene indicating they are laughing and filming the incident on their phones.

3.30PM: ALL EMERGENCY services are rushing to the Emmaus College overpass on Yaamba Rd.

Reports indicate up to eight children are stuck in the elevator near the North Rockhampton school.

The incident is at the pedestrian overpass on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Main St on the north bound side of the road.

All services are responding and main roads have been notified.

More to follow.