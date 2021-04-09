Menu
Crews work to rescue woman who fell into Fitzroy River drain

Melanie Plane
9th Apr 2021 5:38 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM
UPDATE 6.30PM: Crews have used a pulley system to rescue a woman who fell into a drain that feeds into the Fitzroy River below Quay St.

The woman fell into the drain near the flood marker about 5pm, prompting multiple crews to work together to pull her to safety. 
She was taken to hospital via ambulance.

BREAKING 5.30PM: Emergency services are racing the tide as they work to rescue a woman who has reportedly fallen into the Fitzroy River.

Reports suggest the woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, has fallen about 15m down an embankment and is stuck in a muddy area - though not in the water.

The tide is incoming, with a high tide of more than eight metres expected around 9pm.

The rescue is being made difficult due to the muddy conditions.

It is unclear whether the woman is injured.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance crews are on scene.

fitzroy river bridge
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

