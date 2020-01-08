Cri owner asked why $10,000 RRC mural was painted over

COMMISSIONED MURAL: Internationally renowned artist Lucas Grogan painted his last signature mural in Quay Lane, Rockhampton in 2015 before leaving to live and work in Europe.

COMMISSIONED MURAL: Internationally renowned artist Lucas Grogan painted his last signature mural in Quay Lane, Rockhampton in 2015 before leaving to live and work in Europe.

THE reason why the controversial $10,000 mural at the back of the Criterion Hotel was painted over remains elusive after the pub's owner Leigh Turnbull refused to answer any questions.

In a city bursting with artistic talent, it was a divisive decision by Rockhampton Regional Council to spend $10,000 commissioning Melbourne-based artist Lucas Grogan to paint the distinctive blue and white mural commemorating Tropical Cyclone Marcia in Quay Lane in 2015.

In October last year, members of the community expressed their outrage over the mural being painted over in mysterious circumstances with the only person who could explain the situation - Mr Turnbull - travelling overseas and uncontactable.

After months of trying to get in touch with Mr Turnbull, he was finally contacted yesterday to respond to the community's concerns.

He was defiant and unapologetic when asked about the issue, saying he didn't have to provide an explanation why he painted over the mural adorning his building.

"If members of the community are upset, come and see me," Mr Turnbull said.

Given that the mural was painted on a private building, it is understood that local councils had no control over the owner's actions towards the art work.

Questioned about potential waste of ratepayers' money and penalties for painting over council commissioned art, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said "the nature of public art is that it's transient".

"Street art gets painted over regularly, particularly in laneways," Cr Strelow said.

"Melbourne's laneways are constantly changing. It is intended to be a temporary art form."

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said his council only commissioned art which was displayed on publicly owned land and infrastructure, under their control.

While he encouraged other local businesses embrace decorating their premises with art work similar to Pie Alley, he said private owners were entitled to remove their murals.

RRC were asked for comment on whether they would consider adopting a similar policy to LSC with regards to commissioning future artworks.