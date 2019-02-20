New look leaves Aussie cricket in a spin

The Aussie cricket team went retro for its ODI series against India

Cricket had no idea the beast it had unleashed when it struck gold with fans by introducing retro uniforms for this summer's one-day series loss to India.

The decision to put captain Aaron Finch's team in the same vibrant canary yellow threads worn by Allan Border's 1986 Aussie team was arguably the biggest win Cricket Australia enjoyed during a turbulent summer.

The good news is that fans' voices have been heard and cricket officials are now moving to take the retro action to another level when New Zealand arrives for the first ODI series of the 2019-2020 summer.

Cricket Australia is now giving fans a chance to vote for the iconic Aussie cricket team uniform they would like to see replicated when Australia faces the Black Caps.

Fans will have the option of choosing between one-day kits ranging from Greg Chappell's 1981 faded eighties look to Shane Warne's 2001 blue streak.

Cricket Australia says the eight options will be put up for a public online vote beginning from Wednesday in a head-to-head battle royale until only one shirt is left standing.

Cricket Australia says it will tally votes across polls on social media and its official app.

The winner will be unveiled on Wednesday, February 27.

The only changes to be made to the winning uniform will be changing the corporate sponsors on the shirts with apparel partner ASICS already agreeing to manufacture whatever strip emerges as the fans' favourite.

They will simply be holding their breath that one of the many horror-story strips from the eighties doesn't win out.

The decision is certain to spark up heated debate across passionate Aussie cricket fans, unlike the unanimous support that followed the announcement earlier this summer that the 1986 kits would be making a comeback.

The vintage get-up worn this summer certainly struck a chord with players and fans when the news was announced last month

"It's pretty awesome actually," Siddle said.

Somehow the 1979 World Series Cricket threads failed to make the list.

"We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out.

"Everyone is very impressed.

"I might just pull out the headband.

"I'll have to ask Zamps (Adam Zampa) to borrow one of his and go with the DK (Dennis Lillee) headband."

The reaction on social media was just as warm and fuzzy as that of Siddle. At a time when Australian cricket is on the rocks, it's nice to have something to latch onto for comfort.

Former Test quick Trent Copeland, Aaron Finch and Darren Lehmann were among those to praise the retro look, and the reaction to CA's latest initiative has been just as positive.

Melbourne-based radio broadcaster and sometimes Sheffield Shield commentator Adam White tweeted: "I like this a lot. But I'm surprised the 1994-95 kit (where everyone wore shirts far too big) has been omitted. And the yellow helmets must be a prerequisite next summer."

Here are the eight contenders presented by Cricket Australia.

1981-84 World Series Cricket

The classic.

1986-87 Perth Challenge

A strip so ugly, we couldn’t in good conscience show you the front.

1988-92 Baseball style

The long sleeves were pure fire.

1992 World Cup

Nobody can look good in rainbow stripes and a wide brim.

1992-94 Lightning Bolts

The clear front-runner.

1996 World Cup

Warnie’s worn worse.

1999 World Cup

The Aussies had an absolute beauty during their 1999 World Cup win.

1999-2001 Blue Stripe