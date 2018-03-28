Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Smith, Warner and Bancroft sent home
Cricket

Did they cheat? Sutherland dodges question

by David Davutovic
28th Mar 2018 6:10 AM

AUSTRALIAN Test bad boys Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be sent home from South Africa, with "significant sanctions" set to revealed in the next 24 hours.

Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland revealed that the captain, vice-captain and ball-tamperer Bancroft were the masterminds behind the Third test plot.

Sutherland refused to answer whether Smith will captain Australia again, if Warner would play again or whether the players "cheated".

He also declared that coach Darren Lehmann was not involved and would coach on, refuting that he had offered his resignation.

Sutherland promised that "significant punishments" were imminent, but CA were not yet in a position to make a verdict.

Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns have been drafted into the squad for the fourth Test starting Friday, with Tim Payne set to captain the side in Johannesburg.

A nervous Sutherland hinted at lengthy bans during a press conference at his Johannesburg hotel.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF SUTHERLAND'S PRESS CONFERENCE AND REACTION

 

Related Items

Show More
ball tampering cricket australia james sutherland steve smith
Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Life After doing everything right, he still ended up with no dial tone.

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Breaking Mining boss reveals details details on the Blackwater incident

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Hockey At 88, Col Hamilton has dedicated a lifetime to his beloved sport

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

News Department of Transport and Main Roads advise road of closures

  • 28th Mar 2018 4:09 PM

Local Partners