Cricket: Brothers ‘must bat better’

CRICKET: It was a commanding start for The Glen Cricket Club as the team secured a 56-run win over the CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers who were bowled out for 92 in round one of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

An understrength The Glen, who will be replenished in the coming weeks, batted first with every intention of seeing out their 40 overs.

“We set a goal to bat the 40 and we did that,” captain Dave Heymer said.

CRICKET: Rockhampton Brothers' Duncan Head bowls

“It was hard to bat early on, so we took a lot of time and cashed in at the end.”

He said it was a bowler’s wicket and was happy to get the total they did.

“(A score of) 148 on this pitch is closer to 200 on others,” Heymer said.

Despite the big total, Brothers captain Luke Reid said he was happy with his team’s ability to suppress The Glen’s runs for a large part of the innings.

Brothers were able to keep The Glen below the 100-run mark at the 30th over but the formidable Gladstone side raised the intensity in the last 10 overs.

“We are actually pretty happy with the way we bowled,” Reid said.

CRICKET: The Glen's Waqar Younis

“Keeping The Glen to 148, we thought that was a very ‘chaseable’ total but unfortunately we didn’t bat well,” Reid said.

Brothers started strongly before the fall of the first wicket at 23.

Brothers then lost four wickets for just one run.

Reid found some solace in the tailenders.

“The last partnership scored about 30 runs, we had Tim Reid, a very experienced player come in at seven – if we were able to stick in there with him, I think we could have taken it a lot closer,” he said.

“We were losing wickets in clumps – we just need partnerships,” Reid said.

“We should have been better in that regard, staying patient and batting out the 40 overs is a big key.”

CRICKET: Rockhampton Brothers' Nathan Reid

Reid noted Duncan Head’s efforts with the ball as the standout for the Brothers.

As for The Glen, Heymer said only minor tweaks were needed.

“The first couple of overs we bowled a bit short, but we got on top of that fairly quickly,” he said.

There will be 20 rounds of Capricorn Challenge.

In the other match of the round, Gracemere Bulls chased down a hefty 163 from Capricorn Coast Parkana with two overs and three wickets to spare.