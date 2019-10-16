CRICKET: Centurions are ready for Mackay clash

Cricket: Central Queensland Centurions are Mackay-bound this weekend for the first round of the North Queensland Championships and skipper Sam Lowry says the side is up for the challenge.

The CQ squad will have to master all areas of short-form cricket as the team takes on Mackay-Whitsundays in a one-day match on Saturday and a T20 on Sunday.

Lowry said the two sides often cross paths along the rep cricket calendar, and he had a good understanding of what to expect on the weekend.

“Like everyone in that comp, everyone has got some really solid players — they’re no different,” he said.

“They’ve got a couple of key batsmen and if they get away, they could really hurt us.

“The key for us is to get them out.”

Central Queenslands Sam Lowry celebrates the bowling of Darling Downs Kris Glass.

As for the CQ playing group, Lowry said it will be a strong side, albeit a new-look squad due to recent retirements and availability issues.

“We’ve had a couple of newbies brought in but overall, it’s still a pretty strong team,” he said.

The skipper said the side was well equipped for both the T20s and the 50 over matches with batting talent running deep down the order, and plenty of all-rounders on the list.

“There’s blokes batting at seven that usually open for their club teams,” he said

Gracemere Bulls’ skipper, Todd Harmsworth was dangerous with the bat during the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge, and Lowry said he was keen to put him to task in different capacities.

“In the 50 over games, he’ll be batting at five rather than opening, so he can come out with a bit more freedom,” he said. “But he’ll be opening on the Sunday for the T20.

“He’ll be integral for us and hopefully he can keep scoring runs.”