The brother of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has been arrested as part of a major counter terrorism investigation
News

Cricket star’s brother arrested

by Shannon Molloy
4th Dec 2018 10:05 AM

The brother of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has been arrested as part of a major counter terrorism investigation, probing an apparent alleged plot to assassinate former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Arsalan Khawaja is facing serious forgery and attempting to pervert justice charges relating to the discovery of a notebook containing alleged plans to carry out terror attacks in Australia.

The 39-year-old was arrested in Parramatta, west of Sydney, at 8.30am today, a New South Wales police spokesperson said.

It follows an investigation by the state's Joint Counter Terrorism Team, dubbed Operation Moorsel.

More to come

