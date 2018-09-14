Cricket stars to impress in Moltec T20 Club Bash

CRICKET: This weekend Rockhampton Cricket Inc will host the final selection trials for the Open CQ Seamers T20 team with the Moltec T20 Club Bash.

Clubs from around the region were invited to participate with defending Frenchville Sports Club A-grade premiers Frenchville Falcons and the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge winners Gracemere Bulls leading the way.

They will be joined by Rockhampton Brothers and North Rockhampton Cricket Club who step up following strong performances in second grade over the past few years.

Joining the Rockhampton Clubs will be Central Highlands and The Glen.

Matches will be played at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds starting at 9am on Saturday with all teams playing 3 games each before the Grand Final at 1pm on Sunday.

While the format doesn't allow all teams to play each other, given that it is the first weekend of cricket the form guide will be tough to determine with most clubs looking to utilise the weekend as another phase of their preparations for the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge formats.

However, for individual players this will be their best opportunity to impress CQ Seamers Coach, Mr Jason Wells who will use the weekend to finalise his team to represent the region at the Bulls Masters Queensland CountryT20 Bash in October in Mackay.

The Frenchville Sports Club A Grade Competition will start on the 22nd of September and the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge will start on the 29th of September or the 6th of October