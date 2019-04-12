Dhoni condemned for unthinkable brain snap in IPL

Dhoni copped the wrath of the cricket world after taking things too far.

INDIAN icon MS Dhoni has sparked madness in the IPL, storming onto the field during his side's batting innings to argue with the umpires.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings went on to pull off a thrilling win over Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai chased down Rajasthan's 7-151, securing the win with a six off the final ball, but all the talk in the aftermath was about Dhoni's brain explosion.

The former Indian captain was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct when he left his place in the dugout beyond the boundary to confront the officials over a controversial no-ball call.

With Chennai needing eight to win from three deliveries, England all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled a full toss that was deemed a no-ball by umpire Ulhas Gandhe because it was above the waist.

But Gandhe's colleague at square leg, Australian Bruce Oxenford, overruled him and claimed it was a legal delivery.

That prompted a furious Dhoni to march out to the middle and launch an astonishing protest, demanding the initial no-ball call be upheld.

It was completely out of character for Dhoni, who has long been known for his ability to remain cool under pressure.

Former Australian star Michael Slater, who was commentating the match, couldn't believe his eyes as Stokes also engaged in the discussion with Dhoni.

"I can't say I've seen this (before)," Slater said.

"You will never see a captain storm out onto the field to have a discussion with the umpires. Unbelievable."

Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor on Twitter said he had "never seen that before" as the cricket world condemned Dhoni's rash outburst.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta was critical of Dhoni, telling ESPN Cricinfo: "That's not on. He's got every right to go and speak to the fourth umpire, he's got every right to speak to the match referee ... but walking in while the game is on (is wrong).

"Just because you feel you've been wronged you can't go and do things which are not permitted."

Ex-Aussie fast bowler Shaun Tait also gave Dhoni a whack.

"You don't walk onto the field. It's not village cricket or under-10s cricket - this is the IPL," Tait said.

"You're a player. I think Dhoni sometimes forgets he's a player. You're not an official, you're a player, you can't control the officials.

"It was a really bizarre look."

After all the commotion, Dhoni was unable to convince the umpires to call the full toss a no-ball, but it didn't matter as New Zealand's Mitchell Santner rescued Chennai to give Dhoni his 100th win in charge of an IPL franchise.

Needing six off two balls, Santner hit a ball down the ground for two before Stokes bowled a wide.

That meant three runs were required off the final delivery but Santner didn't panic, belting a six to secure the win and ensure Chennai remained at the top of the table.

Dhoni top-scored for Chennai with 58 off 43 deliveries. He was bowled off the third ball of Stokes' final over.

"They (Rajasthan) were able to build up pressure right until the end. Once you win games like these, you are able to take a lot," Dhoni said after the win.

"But it's important to work on the negatives that have not gone well, while enjoying the win. Otherwise it can come back to hurt us later in the tournament."

With AFP