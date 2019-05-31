Warner turns on show to allay injury fears

David Warner has to pass a fitness test before the Afghanistan game.

DAVID Warner rained sixes into the Bristol County Ground stands at training in a powerful indication the slashing opener is fit to make his return to international cricket on Saturday night.

Coach Justin Langer revealed that a scan showed Warner suffered a "minor strain" to his right glute and would have to prove his fitness ahead of Australia's World Cup opener against Afghanistan at the tiny venue.

Warner then proceeded to take part in all fielding drills and bat for 90 minutes with the conviction that has made him one of the world's most feared white-ball cricketers.

Unless Warner pulls up sore, he appears certain to open the batting with captain Aaron Finch.

Langer confirmed this week that Warner - if fit - would replace Usman Khawaja as Finch's opening partner, despite Finch and Khawaja averaging 91 runs during Australia's eight ODI victories.

Warner's return would bump Khawaja to No.3 and Shaun Marsh out of the side.

If Warner is ruled out then Khawaja will open with Finch with Marsh to bat at No.3.

It would take a make a major curve ball for that to change given Langer wants his players to be crystal clear on selection and their roles against Afghanistan.

Shaun Marsh may have to sit the first game on the sidelines.

Warner made 43 against England in last Saturday's warm-up match but was unavailable for Monday's win against Sri Lanka because of the injury.

Warner was withdrawn from training on Wednesday as concerns grew that he would miss Australia's World Cup opener.

But the training form he displayed allayed fears he was still too sore.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa came from the field with the Cricket Australia doctor, holding his left hand.

But Zampa returned about 10 minutes later and bowled in the nets. He most likely just broke a nail.

"He's (Warner) obviously desperate to play, he would love to play," Langer said before training.

Despite some great form, Usman Khawaja is no guarantee of playing.

"Like all 15 players would, he is jumping out of his skin, his energy is up and he's laughing a lot, which is a really good sign.

"But we've just got to make sure he can move, particularly in the field."

Langer said he would be "disappointed" if Warner and Steve Smith are booed again

"We've talked about it a lot, and we're expecting it," he said.

"That said when it happens it doesn't make it any easier. They're human beings, that's the truth.

"I'm a dad and I've got kids and a lot of time the players feel like my kids.

"When you see that happen you feel for them personally. They're going to have to have thick skin.

"We have talked about earning respect. I think it is really important that people show some respect as well.

"Because they are humans, they are really good cricketers. They made a mistake. They have paid the price for it. Big price actually. I feel for them as people more than anything else.

"I will be disappointed any day if any cricketer is booed on a cricket ground. Regardless of what country they play for.

"It is not the spirit that any of us like to see. I will be disappointed but I will be disappointed if there is booing in any game of cricket.

"Obviously hurts because I have got an emotional attachment, and personal attachment, to our players. But it is never a good look, is it, when that happens.

"After the experience of the other day at Hampshire, I think they have got a pretty good idea what to expect."