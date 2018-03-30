Cricket world reacts to Smith’s tears

THE cricket world has thrown its support behind Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft after the pair's emotional press conferences in the wake of the ball tampering scandal which has engulfed the sport.

Smith broke down in tears at Sydney Airport last night as he addressed the ball-tampering affair that cost him the Australian cricket captaincy and millions of dollars in earnings.

Cricketer Steve Smith burst into tears at his press conference following the ball tampering scandal.

Less than 24 hours after being banned from international cricket for one year, the fallen star cried on several occasions during an emotion-charged press conference upon his return from South Africa on Thursday night.

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," Smith said reading from a prepared statement.

Australian test Cricket player Cameron Bancroft addresses the media in Perth.

Earlier Cameron had apologised to the Australian public during his press conference in Perth.

"It is something I will regret for the rest of my life," he said.

"All I can do is ask for forgiveness ... I will do my best to contribute to the community.

He later admitted he lied about the substance used to tamper the ball during the third test in South Africa.

Bancroft, who has been banned for nine months had initially told reporters in Cape Town that he used tape to rough up the ball's surface.

"I lied. I lied about the sandpaper. I panicked in that situation," said Bancroft.

Many in the cricket world took to Twitter to say how difficult it had been to watch the player's emotional statements.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke tweeted one word: "Devastating" while Mitchell Johnson said Smith and Bancroft would learn from the experience.

"Tough to watch Cameron & Steve go through the 2 statements they just made. They will learn from this be better in the future I'm sure!" he tweeted.

Disgraced Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith (left) reacts alongside his father Peter Smith.

The sympathy was not limited to former Australian players. Old adversaries in England also expressed their support.

Kevin Pietersen, no stranger to controversy himself, tweeted he was "gutted" for Smith.

"Just seen @stevesmith49's press conference. As a parent, I'm gutted for him his family! Shout me down if you want, but I'm speaking as a parent! It will get better mate!"," he tweeted.

Matt Prior, meanwhile, said the duo's action took guts.

"Fair play Bancroft and Steve Smith taking it head on and fronting up. That was hard to watch and can't imagine what they're going through. People make mistakes but being able to own up and take responsibility takes guts," he tweeted.

But while there was sympathy for Smith and Bancroft, the reaction was less forgiving for David Warner.

The opening batsman, who along with Smith was banned by cricket Australia for one year, issued a statement via twitter before arriving with his wife Candice and children. He spoke briefly with reporters and said he would say more in the coming days.

"At the moment, my priority is to get these kids in bed and rest up and let my mind be clear so I can think and talk to you in a couple of days," he said.

Australian Test cricketer David Warner and family arrives at Sydney International Airport. Picture: Brook Mitchell

The difference in approach was not lost on former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"2 out of the 3 players fronting up to the media . Speaking honestly and in great regret . 1 speaking through a statement on social media ".

The support was not limited to the cricket community. Sportspeople from other codes as well as media identities and celebrities also shared the feeling.