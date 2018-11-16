Cricketer battles through injury to earn rep selection

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton's Jack Connor, who was playing for Central Queensland, hits out during play at the North Queensland under-15 cricket titles in Townsville.

CRICKET: A broken thumb failed to hinder Jack Connor's performance at the recent North Queensland under-15 cricket titles in Townsville.

The Rockhampton paceman, who was playing for Central Queensland, suffered the injury on the second day when he tried to stop a flying ball on his follow through.

He managed to push through the pain and play out the rest of the carnival and was ultimately rewarded with selection in the Central Infernos representative team.

Four of his CQ teammates - Will Barwick, Jackson Dingle, Ryan Welsh and Matthew Van Beal - were also named in the rep team to compete at the state championships at Maroochydore in January.

CQ finished second after beating Mackay and Cairns and losing to Townsville.

Team manager Geoff Connor was impressed with how the team played.

"We went hoping to do well and we probably exceeded expectations by beating Mackay, who are traditionally a very strong team,” he said.

"It was three days of intense cricket for the boys, and they were involved in a couple of nail-biting games.

"I think our bowling was very good. The spin bowling, certainly against Mackay, was fantastic and it was good to see both spinners (Welsh and Dingle) advance to the next level.”

Geoff said captain and talented all-rounder Ryan Welsh led from the front and his 50, the only half century scored by a CQ player, was a highlight.

He expects the five local reps to perform well at next year's state championships.

"It will be a big challenge for them because there are some good cricketers across the state but it will be a good chance to test their skills against the best,” he said.