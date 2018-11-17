Cricketer’s penthouse set to bowl buyers over

James Faulkner, who played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League for seven seasons, has listed his Hobart penthouse.

Longtime Melbourne Stars cricketer James Faulkner is pulling up stumps at his waterfront Hobart penthouse.

Buyers from Victoria - as well as other states and overseas, including Singapore and China - are already eyeing the all-rounder's substantial 234sq m apartment on the Derwent River at 31/15 Hunter St.

Faulkner, who's known as "the finisher", is a regular in Australia's One-Day International and Twenty20 sides and has joined the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Big Bash series after seven seasons with the Stars.

The penthouse at 31/15 Hunter St is right on the Hobart riverfront.

Knight Frank Tasmania selling agent Tom Triffitt said buyers from Victoria, other states and overseas were already eyeing the three-bedroom pad the all-rounder bought two and a half years ago, when CoreLogic records show it fetched $1.995 million.

Tasmania-born Faulkner carried out a "significant refurbishment" and has lived there since - when he wasn't overseas or interstate playing cricket.

Faulkner has carried out a “significant refurbishment”.

Early buyer feedback for the expressions of interest campaign, closing December 7, had been in the low- to mid-$3 million range, Mr Triffitt said.

"He's rewired it, upgraded the tiling, refurbished the kitchen with stone benches and splashbacks, added a sound system and automatic blinds" the agent said.

"(The penthouse) is absolutely unprecedented. There's nothing of its size."

The apartment is unusually large for Hobart.

Mr Triffitt said the low-maintenance nature of the residence had suited the 28-year-old, who'd also loved its river views and closeness to Salamanca Place's bars and restaurants.

The agent said he'd recently sold Faulkner a house in Hobart, with the deal done "in the early hours of the morning on FaceTime" while the three-time Ricky Ponting Medallist was playing in England.

The apartment is desirably close to Salamanca Place.

How’s the view from the balcony?

Early buyer interest for the apartment has been in the low- to mid-$3 million range.