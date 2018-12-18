Cricketers in action today after wet delays Qld titles start

KEEN TO PLAY: The Central Queensland under-12 cricket team (back row, from left) manager Steve McDonald, Zac Joyce, Jhett Page, Austin Kasprowicz, Matthew Neervort, Colby Rudd, coach Geoff Joyce, scorer Adam Kasprowicz; and (front, from left) William McCullagh, Willem Lloyd, Harrison Sheperd, Levi Harrold, Hayden Rutledge, Jayden Gardner and Riley McDonald.

CRICKET: The state's best young players swapped cricket balls for bowling balls yesterday after the opening day's play at the Queensland under-12 state titles was cancelled due to wet weather.

The 144 players from across the state who had descended on Rockhampton for the five-day event enjoyed a variety of activities, including tenpin bowling and laser tag at Rocky Bowl and Leisure Centre.

But it will be down to business for the 12 regional teams today who will pad up for action - but not as originally scheduled at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds and Kalka Shades.

Championship director Tony Newman said while one game would be played on the main field at RCG, the remainder of the second day's fixtures would be played on astro-turf wickets at Gracemere, Victoria Park, Judd Park and Cawarral.

Central Queensland cricket reps (from left) Jhett Page, Jayden Gardner, Austin Kasprowicz, Riley McDonald, Willem Lloyd and Zac Joyce get set for a game of laser tag at Rocky Bowls and Leisure Centre after the opening day of the Queensland under-12 championships was cancelled yesterday due to wet weather. Jann Houley

"We had over 60mm of rain at the weekend but, fingers crossed, with another day of wind and sunshine we will be back on track at the Cricket Grounds and Kalka Shades by Wednesday,” he said.

"At this stage, teams will share the points for the opening round that we lost and we'll proceed with the draw as is.”

Central Queensland is in Pool A alongside defending champions Sunshine Coast, Cricket Far North, Gold Coast, North Queensland and Bears.

Darling Downs and South West, South-East Queensland, Brisbane North, Wide Bay, Mackay/Whitsunday and Metro South West are in Pool B.

The Geoff Joyce-coached CQ will play Cricket Far North on the main oval at the RCG today, Gold Coast on Wednesday and Sunshine Coast on Thursday.

The finals are on Friday.

Newman said it was great for Rockhampton to be chosen as the venue for the titles for the second year running.

"It's good to have an event like this and it's a coup for the city,” he said.

"We certainly received some good reviews after hosting the event last year.

"We have a small band of people who have worked very hard to bring it all together.”