Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australian cricketers to finish quarantine
Cricket

Cricketers’ teary reunions after Indian hell

by Georgia Clark
31st May 2021 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australian cricketers embraced their loved ones and each other as they were released from hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday morning.

The majority of the 38 Indian Premier League (IPL) players and officials arrived at Sydney Airport from the Maldives a fortnight ago following the suspension of the tournament due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith was among the first to leave the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay just before 7am.

Steve Smith emerges from quarantine. Picture: John Grainger
Steve Smith emerges from quarantine. Picture: John Grainger

A silent Smith donned a mask as he left the hotel before packing his luggage and sliding into his awaiting car.

The cricket star had his guitar on hand during the isolation period and was seen carrying the case as he exited the building.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis had a brief chat and embraced before leaving the hotel. Maxwell remarked that his time in hotel quarantine was uneventful but "great."

Glenn Maxwell. Picture: John Grainger
Glenn Maxwell. Picture: John Grainger

There were emotional reunions for some, with bowler Pat Cummins shedding a tear as he was reunited with his pregnant fiance Becky Boston.

The pair embraced before Cummins, the current vice-captain of the Australian national team, loaded his luggage into their Range Rover and drove off.

The players touched down in Sydney on an Air Seychelles flight on May 6 after growing uncertainty about their return when Australia slammed its borders shut to India.

Portuguese-Australian cricketer Moses Henriques and Hobart player Riley Meredith were also seen leaving quarantine, with Meredith saying his time in the hotel was "alright."

The players' return was delayed because of the Australian Government's ban on any person who had spent time in India in the previous 14 days from entering the country.

The cohort's return attracted some criticism due to the number of Australians who could not get home from India, but Cricket Australia insisted the players did not receive any special treatment.

 

Originally published as Cricketers' teary reunions after Indian hell

Moises Henriques. Picture: John Grainger
Moises Henriques. Picture: John Grainger
Pat Cummins embraces his pregnant partner Becky Boston. Picture: John Grainger
Pat Cummins embraces his pregnant partner Becky Boston. Picture: John Grainger
Emotional reunion … Picture: John Grainger
Emotional reunion … Picture: John Grainger
Marcus Stoinis. Picture: John Grainger
Marcus Stoinis. Picture: John Grainger

More Stories

cricket cricketers editors picks hotel quarantine india sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assess truck driver at Peak Downs crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess truck driver at Peak Downs crash

        News The rollover was reported just after five o’clock Monday morning

        Sunday night attacks in Rockhampton “apparently unrelated”

        Premium Content Sunday night attacks in Rockhampton “apparently unrelated”

        News Criminal Investigation yet to confirm details of weapon in second attack

        Ex-employee files $840,000 lawsuit against Dominic Doblo

        Premium Content Ex-employee files $840,000 lawsuit against Dominic Doblo

        Business A former employee of his gardening and mowing business claims he fell into the...

        Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Premium Content Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Pets & Animals There would more surgery and treatment rooms, animal wards and an imaging room...