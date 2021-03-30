Menu
Koorana Crocodile Farm's John Lever with two croc hatchlings in 2018.
Crikey! 200-plus crocs have hatched at Koorana

Timothy Cox
30th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Between 200 and 300 crocodiles have hatched at Koorana Crocodile Farm so far this season, despite several months of hardship in 2020.

Earlier this year, farm owner John Lever said his business was saved by the generosity of croc-adopters.

With a few months of hatching to go, Mr Lever said last year was a “terrible season”, but rain “made a big difference” to the health of the crocodiles and their offspring.

“We have five nests hatching at the moment, as we speak,” he said.

“We’re doing reasonably well, on par with other years.”

“The rains we’ve had in the last month or so couldn’t have been better for us: it’s been slow and steady, and the crocs have enjoyed it.

“It’s been an excellent few months.”

A crocodile hatching from an egg at Koorana.

Nevertheless, Koorana’s exports of skins and other animal products remain low because of the pandemic.

Mr Lever said it “just adds to our hardship level”.

“We’re not exporting because no one’s buying, so at the moment we’re harvesting our crocodiles and storing the skins and waiting for the market to come back

“This is all because of the coronavirus of course. The freight rates over to Europe have gone sky-high.”

Local tourism had been good on weekends, John said, but limited during the working week, and his Easter hopes could be dashed if the state’s health directive became more restrictive.

“We were looking forward to Easter and the enhancement of the numbers coming through,” he said.

“That remains to be seen.

“As a positive thing, we had about 40 or 50 people through today.

“Everyone turned up with their own masks – I think that there is a consciousness about the pandemic now that wasn’t there a few months ago.”

There are eight pairs of crocodiles remaining to adopt at the farm.

